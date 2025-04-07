Six-year-old girl on the way to attend ‘Kanya Bhoj’ raped, murdered in Chhattisgarh's Durg, accused remanded

RAIPUR: A six-year-old girl, who had gone missing at Om Nagar in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, was raped and murdered and her body dumped in a car, the police said on Monday.

Three suspects were initially detained and separately interrogated, following which one among them confessed to his crime, and he has been taken on remand on Monday, said the Durg police.

“On the occasion of the Navratri festival, the girl had gone to her relative for Kanya pujan (bhoj). A complaint about her missing was lodged by the police. After getting information about the body of the girl lying inside a car, we recovered it and detained the driver and car owner, who were among the three primary suspects and questioned them. The short autopsy report confirmed sexual assault.

During the interrogation and other circumstantial evidence gathered by us, we arrived at the conclusion that the actual culprit is Somesh Yadav. He is the uncle of the girl and has confessed his crime”, said Sukhnandan Rathor, additional superintendent of police (Durg).