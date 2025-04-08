Congress leader P Chidambaram faints during Sabarmati prayer meet

AHMEDABAD: Moments after the CWC meeting wrapped up, Congress leaders gathered for a prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram at 6:30 pm but the solemn gathering took an unexpected turn.

Midway through the ceremony, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s suddenly fainted, prompting an urgent shift to Hospital. As the situation stabilized and the prayer meet concluded, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge quietly exited the venue.

“Due to the heat, former Finance Minister Chidambaram had an issue with his general blood pressure,” Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker told TNIE.

“He was shifted to the hospital as a precaution, but his condition is now stable, and he is doing fine,” Banker added.

The latter's son Karti later said on X that his father is fine. He explained that his father fainted due to the intense heat and is currently being examined by doctors.