Kalpana to accompany Hemant as Jharkhand seeks FDI from Spain, Sweden

RANCHI: To position Jharkhand as a leading global destination for investors and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana Soren and some department heads, will visit Europe from April 19 to April 27.

On Monday, the state cabinet approved a proposal related to the expenditure. This decision was among 14 proposals approved during the state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.

The itinerary covers visits to Madrid, Barcelona, and Gothenburg and includes structured one-on-one meetings with prospective investors and business leaders.

According to officials, the high-level delegation headed by CM Soren will reach Madrid on April 19 and have a one-to-one meeting with representatives of major companies on April 21.