Shah reviews security, says time to implement ‘zero’ terror plan in J&K

SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that entire terror eco-system nurtured by elements inimical to India in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled. He directed the security agencies to implement Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror plan in the Union Territory.
Shah was chairing a high-level security review meeting at Rajbhavan. The meeting was attended by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Army Chief, GOC-in-C Northern Command, J&K Chief Secretary, J&K DGP and heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
However, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was not invited to the meeting.
The meeting was held in the backdrop of recent encounter in the forest area of Kathua in which four policemen and two militants were killed and five security men including a DySP and a para commando injured.
In the meeting, the home minister said under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government of India is committed to establishing lasting peace in J&K and completely eradicating terrorism and reiterated zero tolerance policy against terrorism. He lauded efforts of security agencies for significant reduction in terror-related incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terror organisations in J&K.
“Due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi Government, entire terror eco-system nurtured by elements inimical to our country in J&K has been crippled,” he said.
Stressing on security agencies to continue efforts with a coordinated approach to eliminate terrorism in J&K, HM directed that implementation of “Area Domination Plan” and “Zero Terror Plan” must be ensured in mission mode.
He asked security officials to ensure that all attempts of infiltration of militants are foiled at the border only and militants are not allowed to sneak into the hinterland.