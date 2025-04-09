Shah reviews security, says time to implement ‘zero’ terror plan in J&K

SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that entire terror eco-system nurtured by elements inimical to India in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled. He directed the security agencies to implement Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror plan in the Union Territory.

Shah was chairing a high-level security review meeting at Rajbhavan. The meeting was attended by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Army Chief, GOC-in-C Northern Command, J&K Chief Secretary, J&K DGP and heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

However, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was not invited to the meeting.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of recent encounter in the forest area of Kathua in which four policemen and two militants were killed and five security men including a DySP and a para commando injured.