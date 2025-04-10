AI Express pilot dies in Delhi after landing flight

NEW DELHI: An Air India Express pilot passed away due to a medical condition in the national capital on Wednesday soon after operating a flight from Srinagar, according to a source.

The pilot, in his late 30s, operated the flight from Srinagar to Delhi and was not feeling well after landing at the Delhi airport.

He was taken to a hospital but passed away, the source said.

"We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition. We are extending all possible assistance to them as we all cope with this tremendous loss," an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

Further details could not be ascertained.

"We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation while we commit to assisting the relevant authorities in due process," the spokesperson said.