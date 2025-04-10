Railway expansion gets major push in Modi’s third term

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be placing a strong emphasis on expanding infrastructure within Indian Railways, particularly during his third term in office.

In cabinet meetings held so far during his third term in governance at the Centre, the Prime Minister has approved 23 railway projects worth Rs 86,507 crore.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the projects sanctioned by the Prime Minister will usher in significant developments across the country.

The prominent railway projects approved by the Prime Minister at various Union Cabinet meetings include a new rail-road bridge in Kashi at an estimated cost of Rs 2,642 crore, the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu new line in Andhra Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs 2,245 crore, the Manmad-Jalgaon fourth rail line worth Rs 2,773 crore, and the Tirupati-Pakala-Vellore doubling project in areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, estimated at Rs 1,332 crore.

Official figures indicate that all 23 railway projects span a total of 2,869 km and come with a combined estimated budget of Rs 86,507 crore.