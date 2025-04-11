India, Japan to work on strengthening bilateral ties in tourism sector

NEW DELHI: The fourth Joint Working Group Meeting on Tourism Cooperation between India and Japan held on Tuesday in the Capital saw the exchange of valuable inputs and discussions on new investment opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector between the two nations.

The meeting was co-chaired by Director General of Ministry of Tourism Mugdha Sinha and Commissioner of Japan Tourism Agency Haraikawa Naoya. Officials and private stakeholders from both countries were in attendance.

Delegations from both sides discussed the expansion of bilateral tourism through special initiatives aimed at the promotion of Buddhist sites in India, improvement of air connectivity and a rise in Japanese student visits. The officials also explored possibilities of increased private sector involvement and strategies to harness media and influencer engagements for boosting the flow of tourists.