ASI places over 50 high-capacity portable air coolers at key points in Taj Mahal complex

NEW DELHI: With the mercury soaring in Agra, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) placed over 50 high-capacity portable air coolers at key points in Taj Mahal complex to comfort the visitors.

The machines can reportedly reduce the ambient temperature by 7 to 10 degrees. The coolers have strategically been placed near book counters, entry-exit gates, check posts, colliders and also at the main mausoleum; white marble structure.

According to the officials, air coolers were being kept at a few locations at three prominent heritage sites -- Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri including Taj Mahal in the region for the last couple years.

However, for the first time, cooling devices have been put in use in bulk on the campus of 17th century Mughal mausoleum.

“We experimented and started placing air coolers at two to three points at Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and Taj Mahal after Covid given the region experiences extreme weather conditions during summer to provide some relief to the visitors and tourists," said officials.

"A private company, which subsequently approached the headquarters in Delhi and Ministry of Culture offered to give machines as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under Adopt a Heritage scheme 2.0. A few of the cooler fans are also being used for staff and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel,” officials added.