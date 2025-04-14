Constitution is Ambedkar's gift to country: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: On the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the Constitution is Babasaheb's gift to the country and as long as it remains safe, people's rights will remain safe.

In a post on X in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister called on people to unite to strengthen the 'PDA' movement to save the Constitution.

The 'PDA' acronym coined by Yadav refers to a combination of 'Pichhde' (backward classes), Dalit and 'Alpasankhyak' (minorities).

"Let us strengthen our sense of self-respect and unite to establish the rule of social justice and give new strength to the PDA's movement to save Babasaheb's gift and heritage - Constitution and reservation.

"(Let us) reiterate that the Constitution is the life-giver and the Constitution is a shield and that as long as the Constitution remains safe, our honour, respect, self-respect and rights will remain safe," the SP president said.

"Only through self-respect the people of the PDA society will be able to gain their decisive power and get freedom from oppression, tyranny and pain and will be able to give a constitutional answer to the oppressive, dominant and power-hungry negative forces," he said.