PM Modi to inaugurate Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link on April 19

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to dedicate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) to the nation on April 19.

He will also flag off trains from Katra to Srinagar and other destinations.

The 272-kilometre USBRL route comprises 36 major tunnels covering nearly 119 kilometres. A few of the tunnels are significantly 'long' and 'complex', and they are to become 'milestones' in engineering excellence.

Speaking to this newspaper, a senior official from the Ministry of Railways said that Tunnel T-50 on the rail route is India's longest transport tunnel, covering 12.77 kilometres in the Sumber-Khari region.

"Its construction was fraught with challenges, including landslides, high water ingress, shear zones and jointed volcanic rock structures. To counter obstacles, engineers strategically developed three adits (access tunnels), allowing simultaneous excavation from multiple points and expediting progress," said a railway official.

Another key structure, Tunnel T-80, plays a pivotal role in the Pir Panjal Range, spanning 11.2 kilometres of the route.

Built under the Pir Panjal range, the T-80 tunnel ensures year-round connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir. By overcoming barriers such as snowfall and high altitude, the tunnel greatly enhances transportation and trade, earning the title as 'the backbone of USBRL'.

Tunnel T-34 measures 5.099 kilometres between the Pai-Khad to Anji Khad areas. This critical link in the USBRL Project stands as a testament to engineering ingenuity, seamlessly connecting Pai-Khad to Anji Khad.