ED chargesheet against Rahul, Sonia Gandhi: Congress announces nationwide protest on Wednesday

The agency had last week issued notices to take possession of immovable assets valued at Rs 661 crore that were previously attached to the National Herald newspaper and Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Condemning the ED's actions as a witch hunt against the Congress leaders, Venugopal stated that the "Modi-Shah regime’s vendetta against the Opposition knows no bounds."

"This reeks of desperation from the PM and Home Minister, who are failing to address the concerns of the people and are looking to continuously create distraction after distraction. However, it seems they have forgotten that this is a family that has given its blood for the country. Their petty tactics, using their lapdog agencies, are not going to deter us — in fact, it is only going to further strengthen our resolve against this divisive, destructive regime," he said in a post on X.

"The so-called action is not a routine legal procedure. It is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law—an egregious misuse of state institutions aimed at silencing the democratic opposition. The ruling regime has crossed all limits in its pursuit of vendetta politics, weaponising investigative agencies to intimidate and harass the leadership of the Congress Party," Venugopal said in a statement.

Speaking about the protest, Venugopal said that there is widespread anger among the people over this blatant abuse of power, and the Congress Party will voice this public outrage through democratic means.

"This is a decisive moment to stand united—to defend our democracy, uphold constitutional values, and confront tyranny with courage....We reiterate that the Indian National Congress and its leadership will not be silenced by such unlawful actions. We have fought to uphold the soul of India before, and we are prepared to do so again. Our commitment to truth, justice, and constitutional democracy is unwavering. Satyameva Jayate is not merely a slogan—it is our conviction," he added.

He said that the National Herald, founded by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, played a vital role in the Indian freedom struggle, serving as a powerful voice against the British colonial rule.

It stood for justice, liberty, and democratic ideals—values that continue to guide the Indian National Congress to this day, he added

"Filing chargesheets against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and some others is nothing but politics of vendetta and intimidation by the prime minister and the home minister gone completely berserk," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.