ED raids premises of Rajasthan Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

JAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched the premises of Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as part of an investigation, official sources said.

Addressing reporters outside his house here, Khachariyawas asserted he had done nothing wrong and that he was "not afraid" of the ED.

"The BJP government should not do politics through the ED," he said.

The federal probe agency is searching multiple premises in this case at some other locations too.

Further details are awaited.