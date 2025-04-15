Nation

Three killed, 19 injured as truck hits bus in Maharashtra's Buldhana

The Madhya Pradesh Transport bus was going from Amravati in Maharashtra to Burhanpur in MP when a truck hit it at Amsari fata, the Buldhana police said
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | AP)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

BULDHANA: Three persons were killed and 19 others injured when a truck hit a bus in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 8 am on Khamgaon-Nandura road.

The Madhya Pradesh Transport bus was going from Amravati in Maharashtra to Burhanpur in MP when a truck hit it at Amsari fata, the Buldhana police said.

Three persons were killed and 19 others suffered injuries in the incident, the police said.

The injured persons were taken to hospital in Khamgaon, they added.

Maharashtra
Buldhana accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com