SC begins hearing pleas challenging Waqf Amendment Act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on April 16 started hearing the arguments on a batch of pleas challenging the Waqf Amendment Act. A three-judge bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justices P V Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan are hearing the pleas.

During the course of the hearing, the Supreme Court said that it had two questions -- first, should it hear the case or relegate it to the High Court (concerned) and second, what are the points counsel intends to argue in the batch of petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.

The apex court asked, "What were the briefs you all (lawyers and or petitioner) wanted to argue about?"

"We do not want any repetition of arguments by anyone challenging the Waqf Amendment Act," it said.

Kapil Sibal, lawyer for one of the petitioners, started the argument and submitted that the Parliamentary legislation (Waqf Act, 2025) interferes with the essential and integral part of the Constitution, referring to Article 26 of the Constitution.