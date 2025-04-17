Waqf properties, including ‘waqf by user’, will not be denotified till next hearing, Centre assures SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday recorded the Centre’s assurance that waqf properties—including those registered or declared as waqf by user or by deed—will not be denotified nor will their Collectors be changed until the next hearing.

The submission was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, with Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan. The court has directed the Centre to file its preliminary response within seven days, and allowed petitioners to file rejoinders within five days thereafter. The matter will then be listed for consideration of interim relief.

“Till the next date of hearing, waqf, including waqf-by-user already registered or declared by way of notification, shall neither be denotified nor will the Collector change,” the bench recorded.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that it will not appoint non-Muslims to waqf boards or de-notify existing waqf properties until the court decides on the petitioners’ interim prayer.

"The governmenrt will not make any appointments to the Central Wakf Council as per the 2025 Wakf Amendment Act and that properties already declared wakf by user and registered unde the original 1995 Act will not be disturbed," he submitted to the apex court.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which significantly modifies the Waqf Act, 1995. The amendment seeks to tighten state regulation over religious endowments governed by Islamic law, triggering criticism from various quarters.

Petitioners have argued that the new law discriminates against Muslims and interferes with the community’s religious practices and the independent management of waqf properties.

Six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have also approached the apex court—albeit in support of the amendment—highlighting the political significance of the case.

During the proceedings, the bench noted that due to the volume of pleas filed, it would proceed with only five of them for now. “Impossible to deal with so many pleas, will hear only five,” said CJI Khanna.

The Solicitor General sought a week's time to submit the Centre's reply, stating, “Allow a week to me to place preliminary reply with some materials.” The court accepted the request and said that once the rejoinders are in, it would hear the case on interim directions.

The bench also directed that no new appointments be made to the Central Waqf Council or state waqf boards in the meantime. “There should not be any appointment in Central Waqf Council and boards in the meantime,” the court said.

Chief Justice Khanna further clarified that waqf properties already registered under the 1995 Act will remain undisturbed. “If registration of any waqf properties has taken place under the 1995 Act, then those properties can’t be disturbed,” he noted.

The court also took note of the contentious concept of waqf by user—properties claimed as waqf based on long-standing usage without formal documentation. “If the Supreme Court says something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout?” SG Mehta asked, hinting at the broader implications of a ruling on the issue.

Dictating the order, the CJI said, it was agreed that the parties shall identify petitions which will be treated as lead cases. Let others be treated as applications in the lead matters. There is a continuous flow of petitions even today.

While fixing May 5, as the next date of hearing, the CJI clarified that the hearing on the next date will only be for directions and interim orders if any.