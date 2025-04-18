Bomb threats to bank, ordnance factory on same day keep Madhya Pradesh police on their toes

BHOPAL: Cops in Madhya Pradesh were on high alert after two emails received on the same day threatened to blow up a bank and ordnance factory at two separate places in the state.

While the first e-mail was received in the state’s most populated city and commercial capital Indore, the other was received by the management of the ordnance factory in Itarsi in central MP’s Narmadapuram district. Both the mails were sent on Thursday.

In Indore, the mail, which was received by staff at the Punjab National Bank (PNB), threatened to blow up its branch in the thickly populated Siyaganj commercial area.

Acting on a complaint from the bank, teams of the Indore police’s bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) conducted an extensive search in the bank branch, but nothing incriminating was found.

In Itarsi, the office of the general manager of the ordnance factory received the mail at 10 am on Thursday, containing a threat to blow up the factory.