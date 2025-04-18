Opposition praises SC stand, says legal battle against Waqf Act will continue

NEW DELHI: The Opposition, including Congress, on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision of temporarily suspending the key provisions of the Waqf Act, asserting that legal battle against the unconstitutional legislation will continue.

Reacting to the SC’s observations, Congress said the Waqf Amendment Act is not just ‘legally flawed’ but ‘morally vacuous’ and that ‘attacks’ the very soul of the Constitution.

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said the law attacks the rights of minorities in the name of reform and the party will not allow this to happen as the framers of the Constitution had not envisioned this.