Architect jumps to death in Jaipur; RAS officer in the dock

JAIPUR: A young architect, Bharat Kumar Saini, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off from the 14th floor of a society apartment on Sirsi Road in Jaipur on April 18.

In his suicide note, the architect mentioned that he was working for RAS officer Mukta Rao's apartment and was not paid, due to which he was facing pressure from vendors.

However, Bharat’s father, Bhanu Pratap Saini, who had earlier filed a police complaint against Mukta Rao, formally withdrew it on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Bhanu Pratap Saini had alleged that his son died by suicide after not receiving payments from RAS Mukta Rao.

When contacted, Bhanu Pratap made a startling claim and revealed that he was paid Rs 41 lakhs to withdraw the complaint.

In his written application to the police, he stated, “I had filed the complaint in haste, without complete information. I do not wish for any police action in this case and request that my complaint to be withdrawn.”