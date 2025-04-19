Architect jumps to death in Jaipur; RAS officer in the dock

JAIPUR: A young architect, Bharat Kumar Saini, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off from the 14th floor of a society apartment on Sirsi Road in Jaipur on April 18.
In his suicide note, the architect mentioned that he was working for RAS officer Mukta Rao's apartment and was not paid, due to which he was facing pressure from vendors.
However, Bharat’s father, Bhanu Pratap Saini, who had earlier filed a police complaint against Mukta Rao, formally withdrew it on Saturday morning.
Earlier, Bhanu Pratap Saini had alleged that his son died by suicide after not receiving payments from RAS Mukta Rao.
When contacted, Bhanu Pratap made a startling claim and revealed that he was paid Rs 41 lakhs to withdraw the complaint.
In his written application to the police, he stated, “I had filed the complaint in haste, without complete information. I do not wish for any police action in this case and request that my complaint to be withdrawn.”
Around the same time, a letter attributed to RAS Mukta Rao surfaced on social media, denying all allegations. The letter claimed that Bharat Kumar Saini had been paid in full for his work and had even taken additional loans. It further described the entire incident as a pre-planned criminal conspiracy aimed at defaming and blackmailing her.
Meanwhile, a group of RAS officers has come out in support of Mukta Rao. A screenshot, allegedly from a messaging group of RAS officers, has gone viral, showing messages appealing for solidarity with Mukta Rao. One controversial message reads, “Everyone wants money, but no one wants to work.”
This stance by the RAS lobby has sparked widespread criticism. Many are questioning how a family’s tragedy could be overshadowed by premature alliances, even before a fair investigation has concluded.
Senior police officials, however, clarified that the alleged Rs 41 lakh transaction would be investigated separately. They also asserted that the withdrawal of the complaint would not affect the ongoing inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Bharat Saini’s death.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)