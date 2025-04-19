BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty targets Bengal police, calls for President's rule in state

Actor turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday called for President's rule in West Bengal, stating that the military should be deployed in the state at least for two months during the elections.

“I’ve requested many times, and I’m still requesting the Home Minister. At the very least, please deploy the military inside for two months during the elections. If they are deployed, then fair elections will happen,” IANS quoted Chakraborty as saying.

Criticising the Bengal police for its alleged inability to control violence during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that rocked the Murshidabad district of the state, resulting in three deaths, the BJP leaders said, “Whenever there’s a riot or disturbance, they just bring a chair, sit down, and watch like it’s a performance. And once it's over, they pack up their chairs and go home. That’s their job. Eyes closed, everything ignored…”

Attacking Chief Mamata Banerjee, Chakraborty alleged that she could have prevented the violence "if she really wanted to."

"If that madam (Mamata Banerjee) really wanted to, everything could be shut down in just one day. Just one day, and it would all be over. But until now, she hasn’t even said anything," he alleged.

"In Bengal right now, Sanatani people, Christians, Sikhs—all our brothers—they are not going to vote for this party. Their time is over now, so you have to keep their vote bank happy. That’s why no matter what wrong is done, nothing will be said against them..." Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty's statements come amid West Bengal C V Ananda Bose's visit to the violence-hit areas of the Murshidabad district.

Commenting on the visit, Chakraborty said, "He should have gone earlier. They delayed it; they weren’t allowing him to go. The people don’t need money they need the mental strength that someone is standing with them. But even if they want to go, they won’t be allowed. Just sit and keep getting beaten, what can I say?"

On Friday, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, Bose had visited Malda and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.