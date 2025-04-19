Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Saudi Arabia on April 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia beginning April 22, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aiming to deepen cooperation in key sectors such as defence, energy and trade in what will be his first trip to the Kingdom in his third term.

During the visit, the two leaders will co-chair the second meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. The first meeting was held in New Delhi during the Crown Prince’s state visit in September 2023 for the G20 Summit.

“This visit offers an opportunity to elevate the India-Saudi relationship to a new level, especially in energy cooperation, where we are aiming to add a strategic dimension,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Saudi Arabia, India’s fifth-largest trading partner and home to 2.7 million of its nationals, plays a pivotal role in the global energy landscape. Misri also highlighted Riyadh’s growing influence in regional and world affairs.