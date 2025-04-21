Punjab outsources technical work of power corp amid staff shortage

CHANDIGARH: In a first, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has initiated a pilot project to outsource the complete technical work of two subdivisions in each of its five zones. The move is aimed at expediting the redressal of complaints and enhancing operational efficiency.

The decision comes shortly after the corporation issued advertisements for the recruitment of regular linemen and junior engineers, sparking concerns about its staffing policy and internal coordination.

As part of the project, running, maintenance, complaint handling and shutdown management of 11 KV feeders supplying power to consumers will be outsourced.

Sources reveal that the Kharar and Lalru divisions in the South Zone have already been selected for the launch of this pilot project. Lalru serves as an industrial subdivision, while Kharar is a densely populated area.

Each division has four subdivisions with about 10 to 15 Category 1 feeders each. While billing and meter reading were already outsourced, the new move would extend outsourcing to nearly all technical services.