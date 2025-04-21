Srinagar Diary | Cooperation with Centre key to J&K progress: CM

1st B’wood film premiere held in Srinagar in 38 yrs

A special screening of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film ‘Ground Zero’ was held for BSF Jawans at the Inox theatre in Srinagar on Friday evening. It marked the first time in 38 years that the premiere of a Bollywood movie was held in Srinagar. The film chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation to track the mastermind behind 2001 militant attacks on the Parliament and the Akshardham Temple. Hashmi — who portrays the lead role in the film — mused, “It marks the beginning of a renewed cinematic journey in Kashmir.” The Emraan Hashmi starrer will hit the screens on April 25.

Police launch QR code-based feedback

In order to promote transparency, accountability and strengthening public trust, the Srinagar Police has launched a QR code-based feedback management system, ‘BHAROSA QR’, to collect real-time inputs from the public regarding the services rendered by the cops. The citizen-friendly initiative allows individuals to scan QR codes displayed at police stations or offices and busy public places, such as bus stops and markets. Once scanned, the user is redirected to a secure page where they can share their experiences, suggestions, and concerns related to police responsiveness and the overall performance. The process is simple and takes less than a minute.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com