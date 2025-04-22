Our march to eliminate Naxalism continues: Shah

NEW DELHI: After security forces eliminated eight Maoist operatives in an encounter in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the operation as a success and reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating Naxal insurgency.
In a post on X, Shah said, “Our march to eliminate Naxalism continues unabated. Today, security forces achieved another significant success in the ongoing operation to uproot Naxalism. In an encounter at Ligu Hills in Bokaro, 8 Maoists were neutralised, including a top-level naxal leader, Vivek, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore, and two other notorious Naxalites. The operation continues. Applaud our security forces.”
The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) along with state police conducted the operation in which eight Naxals were killed, officials said.
Meanwhile, later in the day, Shah chaired a high-level meeting in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to review implementation of the new criminal laws in the state and also discussed measures to eradicate Naxalism and the status of developmental initiatives undertaken in the Bastar region.
According to officials, special strategies were discussed for a ‘permanent solution’ to the Maoist problem, with the Chief Minister apprising the meeting that in state-wide anti-insurgency operations in recent months, many wanted Maoist leaders have been killed, arrested or forced into surrender. “Efforts like Niyad Nelanar Yojana, Bastar Olympics, Women Security Center, and development of tourism infrastructure in tribal areas have had a significant impact in connecting youth to the mainstream,” officials said.
HM reviews anti-Naxal operations
Shah chaired a high-level meeting in the presence of Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to review the measures to eradicate Maoist insurgency and the status of developmental initiatives undertaken in the Bastar region.