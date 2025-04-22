Our march to eliminate Naxalism continues: Shah

NEW DELHI: After security forces eliminated eight Maoist operatives in an encounter in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the operation as a success and reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating Naxal insurgency.

In a post on X, Shah said, “Our march to eliminate Naxalism continues unabated. Today, security forces achieved another significant success in the ongoing operation to uproot Naxalism. In an encounter at Ligu Hills in Bokaro, 8 Maoists were neutralised, including a top-level naxal leader, Vivek, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore, and two other notorious Naxalites. The operation continues. Applaud our security forces.”

The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) along with state police conducted the operation in which eight Naxals were killed, officials said.