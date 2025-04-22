Plot to attack Shah in pro-Amritpal WA group busted, 2 held

CHANDIGARH: After alleged screenshots of a WhatsApp group conversation in support of jailed pro-Khalistan leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh was leaked on social media, the Punjab Police on Monday registered a case and arrested two persons in the matter. The group reportedly discussed plans to target Union home minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia in ‘retaliation’ to the one-year extension granted for Amritpal’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Moga under various sections of the BNS, UAPA and the IT Act. The accused have been identified as Lakhdeep Singh Sardargarh from Bathinda, Balkar Singh from New Model Town in Khanna, and Pawandeep Singh from Khote, Moga. Among them, Balkar and Pawandeep have been arrested.

DIG (Faridkot Range) Ashwani Kapoor said, “A case has been registered by Moga police and two accused have been arrested while efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other unidentified persons.”

The alleged screenshots and audio recordings related to the matter have already been shared with security agencies, police added.