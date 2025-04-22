Several tourists injured in terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam

SRINAGAR: Several tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told PTI over phone.

The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to hospital.

A little earlier, security forces rushed to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist town after shots were heard, a senior police official said here.

Further details of the incident were awaited.