US V-P Vance pitches F-35s and, hails PM Modi’s popularity during India visit

JAIPUR: Amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s paused tariffs, his Vice President JD Vance used a trade forum in Jaipur on Tuesday to outline a broad vision for stronger India-US ties across defence, trade, energy, and technology, while also praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in a clear political outreach.

“We want to collaborate more, we want to work together more, and we of course want your nations to buy more of our American military equipment,” Vance said, highlighting the need for stronger defence ties.

He said that platforms like the F-35 would empower the Indian Air Force to protect its airspace and its citizens “like never before.”

“In defence, our countries enjoy a close relationship... we can build many military platforms,” Vance said, citing shared national security and economic objectives.

He said that the defence partnership between India and the US is already robust and can be further strengthened by joint production, innovation, and expanded military cooperation.

“We’ve finalised the terms of reference for trade negotiations,” Vance noted, addressing concerns surrounding President Donald Trump’s recent tariff measures on Indian goods.

India was recently subjected to a 26% tariff under Trump’s "America First" trade policy, though the duties have been paused for 90 days.

Vance described the agreement on trade negotiation terms as a vital step forward in resolving differences and charting a clear path for a final deal.

He also addressed the Trump administration’s broader vision for US-India relations. “President Trump wants America to grow. He wants India to grow, and he wants to build a future with our partners all the way,” he said.