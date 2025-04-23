Haryana RERA sends notice to Sky Palazzo builders over suspected fraud

According to Solanki, the RERA registration document lists the website TrinityInfratech.in, naming Mukund Mittal and Riddhi Mittal as founders of Trinity Infratech, the company shown as leading the Sky Palazzo Residences project. However, after the complaint was filed, both names and their photos were removed from the website.

“This sudden removal raises serious doubts,” Solanki said, adding that Mukund Mittal is the son of Madhur Mittal, who has faced serious criminal allegations in the past.

Solanki also pointed out that similar allegations have been reported earlier to the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana, via the CM Window grievance portal.

Madhur Mittal was allegedly blacklisted by DTCP in 2019 and barred from obtaining new licences due to controversies surrounding his previous projects.

Solanki further claimed that the application to HRERA for the Sky Palazzo was submitted through Amit Kumar Sharma and Anil Sharma, both residents of Agra, the same city where Madhur Mittal is from. “They have been named in the complaint as frontmen acting on behalf of Madhur Mittal,” he said.

The complaint filed with both HRERA and the CM Window calls for the cancellation of the Sky Palazzo project to prevent further harm to potential homebuyers. “This is a matter of public interest and we want to ensure no one else is defrauded,” he said.