Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Baramulla; operation underway: Indian Army

SRINAGAR: An infiltration bid has been foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, the Indian Army said.

"On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.