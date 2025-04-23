Kin of gang-rape accused submit memo at PM Modi's office in Kashi, say charges false

LUCKNOW: The case related to the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old girl in Varanasi by 23 persons took a new turn on Tuesday when relatives of the 14 of the jailed accused approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency office, seeking justice. They submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned.

Notably, the girl, who used to work in a hotel in Varanasi, was allegedly raped by 23 persons at different locations across the city between March 29 and April 4 before returning home under severe impact of intoxication.

During a visit to his parliamentary constituency on April 11, the PM sought the details of the case from the district authorities and asked them to take the strictest action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the survivor’s friend with whom she claimed to have stayed during those seven days, also appeared with protestors claiming that one of the accused, Raj Vishwakarma, was her brother and the charges levelled against him were false.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on April 17 to probe the case when the families of the arrested met him with evidence to establish the alleged perpetrators’ ‘innocence’.

On Tuesday, they marched to Modi’s constituency office in Jawahar Nagar. Initially, a heavy police force deployed there stopped them, but later, they were allowed to go to the office where ACP Bhelupur received the memorandum.