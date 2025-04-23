Man with nine failed marriages kills his 10th wife on suspicion of theft in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A decaying body discovered from a pile of leaves in a forest of Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district has blown the lid off a disturbing pattern of domestic abuse by a local resident.

Dhula Ram, a resident of Jashpur’s Sulesa village who had been married nine times before, has been arrested for battering his tenth wife to death on suspicion of theft and dumping her body in the forest to cover up the crime.

The incident came to light after locals noticed the stench of the decomposed body emanating from the bushes and alerted the cops about it. The police recovered the body from the spot.

Ram was taken into custody and produced in a court following a preliminary investigation and later sent to jail.