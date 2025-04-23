Nine arrested for gang-raping girl in Jaunpur hotel

LUCKNOW: Barely four hours after a 15-year-old girl was gangraped by nine people at a hotel room in Jaunpur, the district police rounded up all the culprits, including four juveniles, on Tuesday morning. Four minors, who helped the culprits in the crime, will be sent to the Juvenile Justice Board, said sources.

On a tip-off about the presence of the accused in an abandoned building, the police surrounded the area and nabbed them. The accused tried to escape by jumping off the first floor of the building and sustained injuries. Later, all of them were arrested.