Punjab on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack; checking intensified at interstate crossings

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has issued a red alert after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 tourists were killed, with checking and patrolling being intensified at interstate and inter district crossings.

Security has been enhanced at tourist spots, religious places and more than 160 institutions in the state where students from Kashmir are studying. The state government has also increased the security of individuals at high risk and increased patrolling around their residences.

Interacting with the media after a high-level meeting with officers of the civil and police administration, CM Bhagwant Mann said Punjab is on high vigil as the state has a border with Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir. He said that the terrorist attack on innocent tourists is a barbaric and inhuman act and deserves to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Mann said that they were ready to meet any sort of challenge and no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in the state.