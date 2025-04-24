Attack on idea of India: J&K all-party meeting condemns Pahalgam attack; calls on state govts to protect Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: An unanimous resolution strongly condemning the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam was passed at an All-Party Meeting convened by Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday. The resolution termed the attack a 'direct assault on values of Kashmiriyat and idea of India.'

25 tourists and one local resident were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow on Tuesday afternoon.

Reading out the resolution, Abdullah appealed to governments of other states and union territories to protect Kashmiris against any form of harassment in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

"We, the participants of the All-Party Meeting of Jammu & Kashmir, deeply shocked and anguished by the recent barbaric attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025 on innocent civilians, do hereby adopt this resolution in a spirit of collective solidarity," the chief minister said.

"We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians."

"Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat, and the idea of India which have long been a symbol of unity, peace, and harmony in the region," he added.