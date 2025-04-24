Attack on idea of India: J&K all-party meeting condemns Pahalgam attack; calls on state govts to protect Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: An unanimous resolution strongly condemning the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam was passed at an All-Party Meeting convened by Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday. The resolution termed the attack a 'direct assault on values of Kashmiriyat and idea of India.'
25 tourists and one local resident were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow on Tuesday afternoon.
Reading out the resolution, Abdullah appealed to governments of other states and union territories to protect Kashmiris against any form of harassment in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.
"We, the participants of the All-Party Meeting of Jammu & Kashmir, deeply shocked and anguished by the recent barbaric attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025 on innocent civilians, do hereby adopt this resolution in a spirit of collective solidarity," the chief minister said.
"We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians."
"Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat, and the idea of India which have long been a symbol of unity, peace, and harmony in the region," he added.
Abdullah said all parties of Jammu and Kashmir stand "unwavering in our commitment" to support all efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice.
"In doing so, we affirm that no act of terror can ever weaken our resolve or extinguish our indomitable spirit. We also support the steps taken by the Union Government announced yesterday," he added.
The chief minister, on behalf of all leaders, extended condolences to the families affected by the terror attack.
The resolution also saluted the sacrifice of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who ferried tourists on his horse in Pahalgam, and was killed during his attempt to save the tourists by fighting against the terrorists.
"His valour and selflessness shall forever remain an inspiration to all. He is a true face of Kashmiriyat and Kashmir hospitality," Abdullah said.
The resolution also commended the people of Kashmir for their moral and material support to all the tourists across the Valley.
"We appreciate the spontaneous, peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages across the length and breadth of J&K, which exemplify our unwavering commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law, and reaffirm our collective resolve to foster mutual respect, uphold constitutional values, and work collaboratively for the prosperity and stability of Jammu & Kashmir," the chief minister stated.
The killings of tourists by the militants have caused massive outrage across the country.
Addressing the increasing hostility against Kashmiri students and citizens across the country after the Pahalgam terror attack, the resolution appealed to the governments of all states and union to come forward with "unwavering commitment to protect the Kashmiri students and citizens who find themselves far from home."
"These individuals, whether traveling or residing outside Jammu and Kashmir, must be safeguarded against any form of harassment, discrimination, or intimidation," the resolution stated.
The All-Party Meeting participants called upon political parties, community leaders, religious institutions, youth groups, civil society organisations and media organisations in Jammu & Kashmir and across the country to resist the provocations of those who seek to disrupt harmony, and continue working together for the peace and development of the region.
The meeting was held in SKICC, Srinagar, and was chaired by J&K CM Omar Abdullah. Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad attended the meet along with top leaders from Congress, PDP, BJP and other parties.
The leaders observed two minutes of silence at the start of the meet to honour the lives lost in the terror attack.