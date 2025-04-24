Heatwave sweeps parts of Jharkhand, Daltonganj hottest at 43 degrees C

RANCHI: Heatwave swept parts of Jharkhand with Daltonganj sizzling at 43 degrees Celsius, an official said on Thursday.

A 'yellow' alert of heatwave was issued for Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts till April 26, he said.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said the maximum temperature is hovering around 40 degrees Celsius across the state.

He said a heat wave alert has been issued for the southern region.

The Santhal Pargana region is also facing a high maximum temperature, he said.

Daltonganj registered the state's highest maximum temperature at 43 degrees Celsius, which was 2.2 notches above the normal, on Wednesday.

It was followed by Jamshedpur and Chaibasa, recording 42.6 and 42.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

State capital Ranchi recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Anand said no major change in the maximum temperature is expected for at least three days.

Thereafter, it may decline by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, with the likelihood of rain and hailstorm from April 27, he said.