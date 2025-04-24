J&K all-party meeting passes resolution condemning Pahalgam attack; calls on state govts to protect Kashmiri students

SRINAGAR: A resolution unequivocally condemning the "heinous and inhumane" attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam was passed at an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday.

Reading out the resolution, Abdullah appealed to governments of other states and union territories to protect Kashmiris against any form of harassment in the wake of the Pahalgam killings.

"We, the participants of the All-Party Meeting of Jammu & Kashmir, deeply shocked and anguished by the recent barbaric attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025 on innocent civilians, do hereby adopt this resolution in a spirit of collective solidarity," the chief minister said.

"We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians.

"Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat, and the idea of India which have long been a symbol of unity, peace, and harmony in the region," he added.

Abdullah said all parties of Jammu and Kashmir stand "unwavering in our commitment" to support all efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice.

"In doing so, we affirm that no act of terror can ever weaken our resolve or extinguish our indomitable spirit. We also support the steps taken by the Union Government announced yesterday," he added.