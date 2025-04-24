PM Modi to visit Bihar's Madhubani today to launch various development projects worth Rs 13,480 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and gram sabhas across the country today, from Bihar’s Madhubani district, marking National Panchayati Raj Day. The PM’s address, to be held in Lohna Uttar Gram Panchayat under Jhanjharpur block, is expected to begin at 11.45 am.
According to a press communique issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a slew of development projects worth Rs 13,480 crore during his visit.
In addition, PM Modi will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail on the occasion. He will also confer the Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025.
However, as a mark of respect following the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, there will be no ceremonial felicitation of the Prime Minister or other dignitaries during the event. A native of Bihar’s Rohtas district, Manish Ranjan—an Intelligence Bureau official posted in Hyderabad—was among those killed in the attack.
This is PM Modi’s first visit to any state since the Pahalgam terror strike, and his second since February this year.
His visit to Madhubani, located in the culturally significant Mithilanchal region, comes months ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled for October-November. Political observers view the visit as an attempt to consolidate voter support for the NDA, which secured 60 per cent of seats in north Bihar during the 2020 assembly elections.
The Election Commission has already begun preparations, with a two-day training and capacity-building programme for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from Bihar commencing on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in Madhubani and neighbouring districts. Personnel from the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed in the region to monitor the activities of sleeper cell operatives.
A senior police officer said, “Security agencies are ready to deal with any exigency. Search operation has been launched in Madhubani and Darbhanga districts as part of the policing. The two neighbouring districts have a history of providing shelter to operatives of sleeper cells of various terror groups.”