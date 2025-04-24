PM Modi to visit Bihar's Madhubani today to launch various development projects worth Rs 13,480 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and gram sabhas across the country today, from Bihar’s Madhubani district, marking National Panchayati Raj Day. The PM’s address, to be held in Lohna Uttar Gram Panchayat under Jhanjharpur block, is expected to begin at 11.45 am.

According to a press communique issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a slew of development projects worth Rs 13,480 crore during his visit.

In addition, PM Modi will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail on the occasion. He will also confer the Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025.

However, as a mark of respect following the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, there will be no ceremonial felicitation of the Prime Minister or other dignitaries during the event. A native of Bihar’s Rohtas district, Manish Ranjan—an Intelligence Bureau official posted in Hyderabad—was among those killed in the attack.