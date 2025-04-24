Venomous fangs of terror will be crushed with unyielding resolve: CM Yogi after meeting UP victim's kin

“India has taken a firm stand under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The entire country must unite in trust and determination to uphold our zero-tolerance policy and bring an end to extremism and terrorism once and for all,” said CM Yogi while interacting with media persons at the Hathipur residence of Shubham.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss and stating that Shubham was the only son of his family and had been married just two months ago, Yogi said: “In these testing times and painful moments, the entire nation stands united in condemning this inhuman and barbaric act.”

“No society with a conscience can tolerate such barbaric acts,” he added. Reaffirming the government's commitment, CM Yogi emphasized that the government firmly stood with Shubham’s family in the hour of grief. “This is a government that follows a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and barbarity. Unlike those who withdraw cases against terrorists for vote bank politics, this government delivers justice and stands by its people with unwavering resolve,” he said.

Meanwhile, thousands gathered at Deori Ghat to bid a tearful farewell to Shubham on Thursday. The cremation was conducted with full state honours. Shubham’s mortal remains arrived in Lucknow late on Wednesday night and were later taken to Kanpur.