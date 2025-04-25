Oppn seeks action against terror camps, says assault on ‘values of our republic’

NEW DELHI: Leaders across party lines on Thursday sought decisive action against terrorism and destroying terror camps, even as they flagged security lapses in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 people were gunned down by terrorists.

During an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, the government said it was taking all measures to ensure security . After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said everyone agreed that India should fight terror unitedly and all parties said that they are with the government in this fight.

It noted that the attack was aimed at vitiating the atmosphere at a time when the economy was on the upswing and tourism was booming in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, MPs from Samajwadi Party, AAP and TMC urged the Centre to take steps to destroy terror camps.