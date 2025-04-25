Oppn seeks action against terror camps, says assault on ‘values of our republic’

NEW DELHI: Leaders across party lines on Thursday sought decisive action against terrorism and destroying terror camps, even as they flagged security lapses in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 people were gunned down by terrorists.
During an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, the government said it was taking all measures to ensure security . After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said everyone agreed that India should fight terror unitedly and all parties said that they are with the government in this fight.
It noted that the attack was aimed at vitiating the atmosphere at a time when the economy was on the upswing and tourism was booming in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, MPs from Samajwadi Party, AAP and TMC urged the Centre to take steps to destroy terror camps.
After the meeting, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said everyone at the meeting unequivocally condemned the terror attack and offered full support to the government.
Earlier in the day, the Congress said the “cowardly” Pahalgam attack has been masterminded by Pakistan and is a direct assault on the “values of our republic”, even as it accused the BJP of exploiting the tragedy to promote discord and polarisation at a time when unity is priority.
At a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), it adopted a resolution The Congress demanded a comprehensive analysis into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Congress questions security
The resolution passed at the emergency CWC meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, pointed out that the UT – a heavily guarded area secured by three-tier security arrangement – is directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry, and the lapses in security must be flagged and accounted for in the larger public interest.