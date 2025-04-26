1-minute silence in memory of Pahalgam terrorist attack victims

SRINAGAR: In a rare gesture, worshippers observed a one-minute silence in memory of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims during Friday’s congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid. The event was also notable because the Masjid had been the hub of separatists since militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was allowed to visit Jamia Masjid after four weeks and give the Friday sermon. He led the silent tribute to the victims.

In his sermon, the Mirwaiz, whose party Awami Action Committee (AAC) was recently banned by the Centre under UAPA, strongly condemned the terrorist attack on pilgrims in Pahalgam.

“How the carnage was carried out—more than two dozen people killed after ascertaining their identities and in front of their families—is shocking and chilling beyond belief. We strongly condemn it. Who better can understand the pain and grief of loss to the families of those affected than a people who have suffered it for decades and continue to,” he said.