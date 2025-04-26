1-minute silence in memory of Pahalgam terrorist attack victims

SRINAGAR: In a rare gesture, worshippers observed a one-minute silence in memory of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims during Friday’s congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid. The event was also notable because the Masjid had been the hub of separatists since militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir.
Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was allowed to visit Jamia Masjid after four weeks and give the Friday sermon. He led the silent tribute to the victims.
In his sermon, the Mirwaiz, whose party Awami Action Committee (AAC) was recently banned by the Centre under UAPA, strongly condemned the terrorist attack on pilgrims in Pahalgam.
“How the carnage was carried out—more than two dozen people killed after ascertaining their identities and in front of their families—is shocking and chilling beyond belief. We strongly condemn it. Who better can understand the pain and grief of loss to the families of those affected than a people who have suffered it for decades and continue to,” he said.
The gesture is unique as Jamia Masjid has remained the hub of separatists, and even now, authorities disallow prayers at Kashmir’sgrand mosque, occasionally citing security concerns. Even on Eid-ul-Fitr, the authorities did not allow the Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid.
Striking a personal note, he aid, “Today, as per the Islamic calendar, it is the 36th martyrdom anniversary of my father, Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq, and seventy others who lost their lives on this tragic day in 1990. Our hearts go out to these families who will never see their loved ones again, and our prayers are with them. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the one-minute silence is a “response to the channels who spread hatred against Kashmiris. They will not telecast it as their channels won’t run such things. Some anchors are cowards who don’t support the truth. If they supported it, they could have telecast the silence observed in Jamia Masjid.”