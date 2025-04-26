A 15-member Hindu family from Pakistan moved to Delhi camp from Haryana's Hisar

CHANDIGARH: A family of 15 Pakistani Hindus who came to India last year have been sent to a camp near Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi by the state police.

They came from Pakistan to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and later shifted to Balsamand village in Hisar, Haryana.

This family joined many such families who are already living in this camp near Majnu Ka Tila. There are also families in another camp near Signature Bridge in the national capital. They face an uncertain future.

Sources said that the family of 15 was put in a bus by the Haryana Police and taken to Majnu Ka Tila camp.

It was in July 2024 that the family hailing from Sindh in Pakistan reached India. They entered the country via Rajasthan and spent some time in Delhi. From there, they moved to Balsamand village after they came in contact with a local villager who facilitated their relocation.

Most of the family members have been working as daily-wagers and were getting meager earnings but they hoped never to return to Pakistan where they often faced religious persecution.

One of them said that they never thought that they would end up in such a situation. Being Hindus they were subjected to continuous harassment and faced religious persecution in Pakistan and not to mention the socio-economic hardships.

He added that they also taken land of rent and were growing vegetables, pulses and fruits and trying to settle down as slowly people started trusting them.

But now they are not sure how long they will stay in the camp and what is there fate.