NIA conducts raids at 18 locations across 6 states in Pakistan arms smuggling case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka in connection with a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives, officials said on Friday.

According to the officials, during the raids conducted at 18 locations across the states, sleuths recovered several electronic devices and other incriminating materials, which are now being examined to unravel the conspiracy behind the smuggling and the radicalisation of individuals in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of India.

The officials said the raids were conducted on Thursday at the premises of suspected individuals connected to Pakistan-based entities in the case, which was registered by the anti-terror federal agency on December 20, 2024.

The NIA in its investigation has found that the suspects under the scanner are aligned with the ideology of proscribed unlawful associations and terrorist organisations, they said.

The NIA in its probe also found that these entities have been conspiring via social media platforms, and are in regular contact with foreign-based handlers suspected to be Pro-Khalistani Elements (PKEs), as part of the conspiracy to destabilise India, the officials alleged.