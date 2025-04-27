509 Pakistan nationals left India through Attari-Wagah border in past three days

NEW DELHI: As many as 509 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials, left India in three days beginning Friday through the Attari-Wagah border point as the exit deadline for the 12 categories of short-term visa holders of the neighbouring nation ended Sunday, officials said.

A total of 745 Indians, including 14 diplomats and officials, have returned from Pakistan through the international border crossing located in Punjab.

The 'Leave India' notice to the Pakistani nationals was issued by the government after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The deadline for exiting India for those holding SAARC visas was April 26.

For those carrying medical visas, the deadline is April 29.

The 12 categories of visas whose holders have to leave India by Sunday are - visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim and group pilgrim.

However, those having long-term and diplomatic or official visas were exempted from the 'Leave-India' order.

At the Attari border in Amritsar district, vehicles queued up as Pakistani nationals hurried to cross over to their country.

Many Indians came to bid farewell to their relatives, the pain of separation evident on their faces.

Sarita and her family had come to India for a kin's wedding set for April 29.

"We came to India after nine years." She, her brother and her father are Pakistanis while her mother is an Indian national.

"They (the authorities at Attari) are telling us they will not allow my mother to go along. My parents got married in 1991. They are saying Indian passport holders will not be allowed," she said, crying bitterly.