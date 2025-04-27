Congress continues to shield terror ecosystem: BJP slams Aiyar's comment on Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday came out strongly against the Congress over veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's comment on the Pahalgam attack, accusing it of shielding the "terror ecosystem" and showing "love for Pakistan."

Congress leader and former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, during a book release event here on Saturday, wondered whether the April 22 terror attack in the verdant tourist spot of Baisaran that left 26 dead, was a result of "unresolved questions of the Partition."

The BJP saw this as the latest in a string of reprehensible and disparaging comments by Congress leaders and their kin.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP's hard-hitting remarks.

Reacting sharply to Aiyar's comments, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, in a post on X, said, "Good Cop, Bad Cop -- Congress's appeasement continues even on the Pahalgam Terror Attack!"