New guidelines target dual epidemic of diabetes, liver disease in Indians

NEW DELHI: With Asian Indians facing a rising 'dual epidemic' of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), top Indian medical experts have released new consensus guidelines tailored specifically for this high-risk population.

Published in the journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews by Elsevier, the guidelines offer evidence-based recommendations for the diagnosis and management of MASLD in Asian Indians with coexisting T2D—two conditions that significantly aggravate each other.

“These guidelines are necessary because Asian Indians show unique metabolic characteristics with higher liver fat deposition than other ethnic groups. India faces a ‘dual epidemic’ of T2D and MASLD, with each condition worsening the other,” said Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis CDOC Center of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, New Delhi, and lead author of the guidelines.

MASLD, previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), has become the most common cause of chronic liver disease globally. In India, its prevalence ranges from 27.7% to 88.6% across different population subgroups. Among high-risk Asian Indians—those with obesity, diabetes and other metabolic conditions—the prevalence reaches 52.8%, compared to 28.1% in average-risk individuals, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis cited in the document.

“While guidelines exist for MASLD globally, none specifically address management in individuals with T2D,” said Dr Misra, recipient of India’s highest medical honour, the Dr B.C. Roy Award in 2006, and the Padma Shri in 2007.

MASLD is not only the leading cause of liver-related morbidity and mortality but also an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease—the primary cause of death in this demographic.