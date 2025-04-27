Pakistani women married to Indians stranded at Attari-Wagah border amid visa row

CHANDIGARH: Indian women married to Pakistani nationals are facing a heart-wrenching ordeal, stranded at the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check-Post (ICP) after immigration authorities refused to let them leave the country.

This follows the Union Government’s order for all Pakistani nationals to exit India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On the other side of the border, a similar ordeal is unfolding as many Pakistani women married to Indian nationals, who had gone to visit their families in Pakistan, are now stranded there. Despite holding valid documents, Pakistani authorities are not allowing them to leave the country and return to India to reunite with their spouses and families. Only their children with Indian passports are being permitted to travel back.

Dr Vikram Udasi from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, is waiting at the Attari border to receive his wife, Priya, a Pakistani national who had travelled to meet her family. Their four-year-old child, who holds an Indian passport, has been allowed to return, but Priya remains stranded across the border.

"She has been on a Long Term Visa (LTV) for the past eight years, which is valid until 2026. While announcing the suspension of visa services on April 23, Indian authorities had clarified that NORI (No Objection to Return to India) certificate holders with LTVs could return," Udasi said.