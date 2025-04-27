Nation unites as parties condemn insult on PM Modi; Uttarakhand Congress MLA extends support on Pahalgam issue

DEHRADUN: In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which has sparked nationwide outrage and a unified demand for the elimination of terrorists and decisive action against Pakistan, a prominent political voice from Uttarakhand has added to the charged discourse.

Sumit Hridayesh, a Congress MLA from Haldwani in Uttarakhand, has issued a stern message directed at the people of Kashmir following the deadly assault.

Elaborating on his position, MLA Sumit Hridayesh told this newspaper, "Pakistan Army has regularly promoted terrorism in the country and the Kashmir valley. At the stage when the whole nation is prepared for a war against Pakistan, I stand with the Prime Minister of India."

"Kashmir's people must decide where they stand - with Hindustan or not," said Sumit Hirdesh, stressing the need for a clear stance. "You can't be on both sides," he added. The MLA also expressed his support for the national leadership, saying, "PM Modi is our leader too, and we'll stand by his decisions."

The Congress party has strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, particularly the terrorist's chilling remark to a female tourist, "Go tell your Modi," before shooting her husband. Congress spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasouni denounced the statement, saying it was "not just an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but a direct affront to the entire nation."