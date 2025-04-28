Teenage girl from Uttar Pradesh gang raped in Bihar's Gopalganj, one held

PATNA: A teenage girl from Uttar Pradesh was gang raped by three youths in Bihar’s Gopalganj district in the early hours of Monday.

While one of the accused has been arrested, his two accomplices are absconding. The incident took place around 3 am when the victim visited a water outlet near Sasamusa railway station in Gopalganj district to fetch water for his ailing father.

As soon as she reached the tap water point, three youths held her captive and raped her in a nearby deserted lane. The victim later narrated the incident to her physically challenged father, who raised an alarm.

Some residents rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident. The residents later informed the Kuchaikote police about the incident. Police said that the victim visited Shaympur village earlier in the day to seek medical advice for her father, who underwent a paralytic attack recently.

After meeting the doctor, she reached the Sasamusa railway station to catch a train for Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. “I reached the railway station around 6 pm on Sunday, but the train for Kushinagar was cancelled. As we had no money, we decided to stay at the railway platform at night. Around 4 am, I felt thirst and asked my daughter to fetch a bottle of water from a water outlet,” the visibly upset father told the police.