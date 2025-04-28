Teenage girl from Uttar Pradesh gang raped in Bihar's Gopalganj, one held

PATNA: A teenage girl from Uttar Pradesh was gang raped by three youths in Bihar’s Gopalganj district in the early hours of Monday.
While one of the accused has been arrested, his two accomplices are absconding. The incident took place around 3 am when the victim visited a water outlet near Sasamusa railway station in Gopalganj district to fetch water for his ailing father.
As soon as she reached the tap water point, three youths held her captive and raped her in a nearby deserted lane. The victim later narrated the incident to her physically challenged father, who raised an alarm.
Some residents rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident. The residents later informed the Kuchaikote police about the incident. Police said that the victim visited Shaympur village earlier in the day to seek medical advice for her father, who underwent a paralytic attack recently.
After meeting the doctor, she reached the Sasamusa railway station to catch a train for Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. “I reached the railway station around 6 pm on Sunday, but the train for Kushinagar was cancelled. As we had no money, we decided to stay at the railway platform at night. Around 4 am, I felt thirst and asked my daughter to fetch a bottle of water from a water outlet,” the visibly upset father told the police.
Traumatised, the girl returned after a few minutes and narrated her tale of woes.The police later reached the spot and recorded the statement of the rape survivor.
Deputy superintendent of police, Sadar, Pranjal said, “The victim has been sent to Sadar hospital for medical examination. Her statement has been recorded and an FIR lodged against three individuals. One of the accused has been arrested.”
He said a special team has been set up to arrest the remaining two accused at the earliest.
The arrested youth was questioned by the police officers posted at Kuchaikote police station. “Raids were underway to arrest the accused evading their arrest,” Pranjal said.
The victim, a resident of Kubersthan police station limits under Kushinagar police station in Uttar Pradesh, said, “we want justice”. She revealed that the accused also snatched her gold earing and other jewellery she was wearing on her body.
Irked over the incident, local residents put up a road blockade and disrupted vehicular traffic near the railway station for several hours.
The traffic was restored after the intervention of police officers, who assured all help to the rape survivor and others. Residents have demanded to intensify patrolling in the vicinity of Sasamusa railway station. Incidents of luggage lifting and snatching of gold chain and mobile phones have alarmingly increased in the area close to the railway station, they alleged.