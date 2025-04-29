48 tourist destinations in J&K shut days after Pahalgam attack

SRINAGAR: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and escalation of border tension with Pakistan, the government has closed 48 out of total 87 tourist destinations in the Valley.

The tourist destinations which have been closed include Yousmarg, Tossamaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Kariwan Diver Chandigam, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo, Bosnia, Vijitop, Sun Temple, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Akad Park, Habba Khatoon Point, Babareshi, Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz Waterfall, Kamanpost, Namblan Waterfall, Eco Park Khadniyar, Sangarwani, Jamia Masjid, Badamwari, Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz, Aali Kadal JJ Food Restaurant, IVORY Hotel, Padshapal resorts and restaurant, Cherry tree resort (Faqir Gujri), North cliff cafe and retreat by Stay Pattern, Forest hill cottage, Eco village resort (Dara), Astanmarg View Point, Astanmarg Paragliding, Mamneth and Mahadev Hills, Buddhist Monastery,, Dachigam – Beyond Trout Farm / Fisheries Farm, Astanpora(especially Qayam Gah resort, Lachpatri, Hung Park and Naranag.

The 48 tourist destinations closed in Valley fall in eight districts. The closure of the tourist destinations came after the April 22 terror attack on tourists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed. It was one of the biggest militant attacks on civilians in Kashmir that caused outrage across the Valley and the country.

After the terror attack, Kashmir observed a complete shutdown to protest the civilian killings. It was the first time in over three decades of long militancy in J&K that a shutdown against civilian killings committed by militants was observed.

After the killings, tourists began leaving Kashmir and there were also mass cancellations of bookings.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Line of Control has hit with Pakistani troops breaching the border ceasefire and firing on army posts across the LoC in J&K.

For the fifth consecutive night, Pakistani troops fired in army posts along the LoC during the night. The continuous border firing after the Pahalgam terror attack has escalated the border tension, forcing the border residents to clean their underground bunkers.