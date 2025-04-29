PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval, CDS Anil Chauhan and chiefs of three services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level security meeting with top officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of the three services.

The meeting, held in light of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, is expected to discuss countermeasures and tightening of security in the area.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by chiefs of three paramilitary forces and senior officers of two other security organisations, sources said.

After the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security decided to keep the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying Pakistan has breached its conditions.

The CCS also decided that all Pakistanis, except those having long term visa and diplomatic and official visa, must leave India by April 29.

After the CCS decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 25 called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.

Later, the Union home secretary also held a video conference with the chief secretaries of all the states and asked them to ensure that all Pakistani nationals whose visas were revoked must leave India by the fixed deadline.