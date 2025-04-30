India planning military action in next 24-36 hours, will face consequences: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it has "credible intelligence" that India is planning military action against it in the next 24-36 hours and warned New Delhi that there would be consequences.

The statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the top defence brass that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources said.

Tensions have risen between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack last week that killed 26 people.

Modi had said that India will "identify, track, and punish" the terrorist and their "backers" attack and pursue the killers to the "ends of the earth", as India stepped up the diplomatic offensive against Pakistan.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the Indian government is preparing to carry out military action against Pakistan on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding Pakistan's involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.